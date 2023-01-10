Amtrak's Winter Park Express set to bring you to the slopes starting this weekend

The train between Denver's Union Station and Winter Park will run each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 26.

DENVER — Avid skiers and snowboarders will have an alternative way to get to the slopes starting this weekend using Amtrak's Winter Park Express ski train.

All trips will depart from Denver's Union Station in the morning and be back in the evening.

The ski train is set to run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Friday, January 13 and ending Sunday, March 26.

Fares start at $34 for adults and $17 for kids (ages 2-12). Skis and snowboards will be able to be brought as a carry-on for no additional charge. During boarding, they'll be put in a dedicated baggage storage car on the train.

Those interested can buy tickets on Amtrak's website or their mobile app. Departure for the train is at 7 a.m. in Denver's Union Station and arrives at the resort at 9 a.m. The return trip leaves Winter Park at 4:30 p.m. and arrives back in Denver at 6:40 p.m.

People wanting to go on the other days of the week can book tickets on Amtrak's California Zephyr, going daily between Chicago and Emeryville, CA.

Service to Winter Park is via a shuttle connection at the Fraser, Colo. stop eight miles west of the resort. Be sure to enter station code 'WPS' as your destination if you choose to book this route.

Lift tickets and other passes can be purchased directly from the Winter Park Resort website.

