BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin turned on its snow guns on the High Noon intermediate run on Wednesday at 5:15 a.m. for its first official snowmaking day of the 2019-20 season.

A-Basin has not announced its opening date, but the resort is aiming for a mid-October opening.

The resort, which often remains open into June, aims to have the longest ski and ride season in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin says their snowmaking is solar powered thanks to a partnership with Xcel Energy and its Renewable Connect program, which gives the Basin access to a large-scale solar project in eastern Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort is located 68 miles west of Denver in Summit County, Colorado. The resort has 125 snow-making acres and receives 350 inches of snowfall on average.

