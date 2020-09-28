Arapahoe Basin turns on the snow guns

DILLON, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin turned on its snow guns on Monday, Sept. 28.
The Colorado ski resort has not announced its opening date, but the resort is aiming for a mid-October opening.
The resort, which often remains open into June, aims to have the longest ski and ride season in Colorado. The earliest Arapahoe Basin has opened is October 9.
Last year, Arapahoe Basin said their snowmaking was solar powered thanks to a partnership with Xcel Energy and its Renewable Connect program, which gives the Basin access to a large-scale solar project in eastern Colorado.
Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort is located 68 miles west of Denver in Summit County, Colorado. The resort has 125 snow-making acres and receives 350 inches of snowfall on average.
> To view A-Basin web cams, click/tap here.
