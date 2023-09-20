The snow guns are out at one Colorado ski area

Loveland Ski Area said it's working around the clock to ensure it's among the first North American resorts to open for the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — It might still be summer, but ski season is just around the corner.

Loveland Ski Area is already thinking about snowmaking, having brought out its snow guns Tuesday.

The Loveland Trail Maintenance crew tested its snow guns across the mountainside in preparation of the 2023-24 ski season. The resort said it hopes to start making snow Oct. 1.

The resort anticipates a late October to early November opening with a full top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree and an 18-inch base. To follow the snowmaking progress, go to skiloveland.com/snowmaking.

Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened on Nov. 3. In 2021, the resort opened on Oct. 30.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.