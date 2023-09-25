Colorado ski area is first to start making snow

Snow it begins: The first official snowmaking of the season began over the weekend in the Colorado high country.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DILLON, Colo. — Just as autumn arrived, a Colorado ski resort turned on its snow guns to prepare for winter.

Arapahoe Basin started snowmaking Saturday morning on its High Noon run for its first official snowmaking day of the 2023-24 season.

The resort has not announced its opening date, but is aiming for a mid-October opening. Arapahoe Basin, which often remains open into June, aims to have the longest ski and ride season in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort is located 68 miles west of Denver in Summit County, Colorado. The resort has 125 snow-making acres and receives 350 inches of snowfall on average.

> To view A-Basin web cams, click/tap here.

While the mountains of Colorado are enjoying some cool nights, Colorado's Front Range and the Denver metro area will remain warm through the end of September.

The high pressure ridge that currently sits over Colorado will only grow stronger this week. In Denver, daytime highs will be in the lower 80s Monday and climb into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday.

It’s happening. Snowmaking started this morning around 3 A. M. on High Noon. pic.twitter.com/Ll6k2rMJor — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) September 23, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.