Colorado mountain peaks see snowfall dusting; Loveland Ski Area records first snow

The Summit County ski area plans to open in mid-October with added precautions due to COVID-19.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Ski season will look different this year but it will be here before you know it. On Tuesday, Loveland Ski Area shared a photo of their first snowfall of the season at the top of Lift 9.

The ski area plans to begin snowmaking in just 31 days, according to a spokesperson. No opening date is set but as of now, they hope to open in mid-October.

Loveland Ski Area officials said in an Aug. 5 update that the season will be “different” but that the ski area expects to open on time.

Precautions will include increased cleaning and sanitation as well as required physical distancing and masks in indoor areas, base areas and lift mazes as well as on chairlifts and shuttle buses.

Only related groups will be permitted to ride together on chairlifts, and occupancy limits will be in place for indoor spaces and shuttle buses. The ski area also noted that as many transactions as possible will be conducted online.

Ski & Ride School lesson capacities will also be reduced, according to a spokesperson.