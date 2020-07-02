CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Strong winds will keep Loveland Ski Area closed on Friday, the ski area announced on Twitter.

The ski area had been on an "indefinite wind hold" ahead of the final decision to close which was announced around 10 a.m. Friday. Anyone who purchased tickets in advance for Friday will get refunds, according to spokesperson John Sellers.

Even if you did plan to ski Friday, you'd have trouble getting there from the Denver Metro area.

CDOT announced just before 11 a.m. that westbound I-70 is fully closed from Golden to the Eisenhower tunnel due to adverse conditions.

In the tweet, Loveland Ski Area apologized to everyone who made the drive up to the mountain. In a follow-up tweet, they said they planned to open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and look forward to enjoying all the fresh snow.

They received 22 inches of snow over the last 24 hours and has received 208 inches this season.

Breckenridge Resort said in a tweet that adverse weather was affecting operations there, as well.

A resort spokesperson has since provided an update that their high alpine terrain would not be opening Friday.

The wind was also impacting other places, such as Arapahoe Basin. In a tweet, A Basin said several lifts, including Lenawee, The Beavers, and Zuma Bowl were on a wind hold just before 9 a.m.

