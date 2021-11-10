Loveland Ski Area is making snow

It typically takes about two weeks for snowmakers to cover the opening day run from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Snow enthusiasts, rejoice: Snowmaking has begun at Loveland Ski Area.

Loveland’s snowmaking team started making snow on Catwalk and Mambo at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

A winter storm delivered three inches of snow to the ski area on Saturday and cold temperatures provided the conditions that snowmakers needed.

The ski area said it usually takes two weeks for snowmakers to cover the opening day run from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base.

Loveland Ski Area said it will open with a full top-to-bottom run made up of the trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run. The opening day run is 1,000 vertical feet and over a mile in length.

In 2020, the ski area began making snow on Oct. 3 and opened on Nov. 11. In 2019, Loveland Ski Area began its snow-making process on Oct. 2 and opened on Oct. 25.

