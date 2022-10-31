Loveland Ski Area announces opening date

The Colorado ski resort will open for the 2022/2023 season on Nov. 3.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area announced on Monday that it will open for the 2022/2023 winter season on Thursday, Nov. 3.

That makes it the third Colorado ski resort to open for the season, after Arapahoe Basin, which opened Nov. 23, and Winter Park, which opened Monday.

The Chet's Dream run will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3. The trails Catwalk, Mambo, and Home Run make up this Opening Day run, which is over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

"We have been waiting all summer for this and are excited to announce that opening day is finally here," said Rob Goodell, chief operating officer of Loveland Ski Area. "Our snowmaking team has done an incredible job preparing the mountain and Mother Nature chipped in with some natural snow as well. We hope that's a sign of things to come and look forward to the start of another great season."

The ski area will be open seven days a week until closing day in early May. Lift operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays.

Early season lift tickets are $99 for adults and $37 for children 6-14.

Last year, the ski area opened on Oct. 30.

Most of Colorado's ski resorts have announced their opening dates for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to Colorado Ski Country USA:

Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 23

Aspen Highlands: Dec. 10

Aspen Mountain: Nov. 24

Buttermilk: Dec. 17

Cooper: Dec. 7

Copper Mountain: Nov. 14

Echo Mountain: Late November

Eldora: Nov. 18

Granby Ranch: Dec. 10

Hesperus: Dec. 17

Howelsen Hill: Nov. 25

Monarch: Late November

Powderhorn: Nov. 25

Purgatory: Nov. 19

Silverton: Dec. 29

Snowmass: Nov. 24

Steamboat: Nov. 23

Sunlight: Dec. 9

Telluride: Nov. 24

Winter Park: Oct. 31

It feels scary good to be open! 🎃 ❄️ ⛷️

Thanks everyone who came out and celebrated with us. It's officially ski season!#WinterParkResort #VentureOut pic.twitter.com/qb1wF5W4x6 — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) October 31, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.