Another Colorado ski area starts its lifts as snow arrives in Colorado

There will be fresh powder on the slopes as a system brings more than one foot of snow to parts of Colorado.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area started its lifts on Thursday, kicking off the ski and snowboard season at the high-altitude Colorado winter hangout.

The ski area and its unofficial mascot Parker the Snow Dog helped celebrate the opening Thursday just as a new round of snow began to fall in Colorado.

A cold front that arrived in Colorado overnight will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and the Denver metro area on Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow expected.

Loveland Ski Area said its Chet’s Dream will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday and will offer skiers and riders access to one top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree with an 18 inch base.

The trails Catwalk, Mambo, and Home Run make up the Opening Day run which is over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

In 2021, Loveland Ski Area opened on Oct. 30. Loveland will be open seven days a week until Closing Day in early May.

Colorado's mountain roadways are expected to be snow covered by Thursday afternoon. The system will bring rain to the Front Range around midday Thursday before changing over to snow after dark and after the evening rush hour.

Denver will likely get its first measurable snowfall Thursday afternoon and evening. The metro area could receive one to two inches of snow with higher amounts over the Palmer Divide area and the foothills west of Denver.

