The snowguns are out at Loveland Ski Area (for testing)

With autumn less than two weeks away, Loveland Ski Area has snowmaking on its mind.

GEORGETOWN, Colorado — Sun's out, guns out at Loveland Ski Area.

It might still be summer, but ski season is just around the corner and Loveland Ski Area is thinking about snowmaking.

The Loveland Trail Maintenance Crew conducted snowgun testing in preparation of snowmaking operations on Wednesday.

The ski area said it hopes to begin snowmaking in three weeks and it usually takes two weeks of snowmaking to open the mountain.

Loveland Ski Area said it is aiming for a mid-October to early-November opening date. Last year, Loveland opened Nov. 11.

Although ski enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting snowmaking, Colorado will see possibly record-breaking heat on Thursday and Friday.

Many areas of Colorado could see record temperatures with highs expected to reach the upper 90s in Denver and the Eastern Plains. Several schools in Denver Public Schools are closed for a Heat Day or have early dismissal for heat on Thursday, according to the district.

Colorado won't see another chance for moisture until Sunday. The 80s should return to the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Last year, Denver saw its first snowfall on Sept. 5 — the first measurable snowfall in the month of September since 2000. Denver's average first snowfall is on Oct. 18.

