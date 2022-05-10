Colorado ski resorts are starting to make snow

It usually takes about 2 weeks to cover the opening day run from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Snow enthusiasts, rejoice: Snowmaking has begun at Loveland Ski Area.

Loveland’s snowmaking team started making snow Wednesday morning.

Clear skies and temperatures around 32 degrees provided the conditions that snowmakers needed.

The Clear Creek County ski area said it usually takes two weeks for snowmakers to cover the opening day run from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base.

Loveland Ski Area said it hopes to open mid to late October.

Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened with a full top-to-bottom run made up of the trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run. The opening day run is 1,000 vertical feet and over a mile in length.

In 2021, Loveland Ski Area began making snow on Oct. 11 and opened for the season on Oct. 30.

In 2020, the ski area began making snow on Oct. 3 and opened on Nov. 11.

In 2019, Loveland Ski Area started its snow-making process on Oct. 2 and opened on Oct. 25.

Clear sky and the snow will fly.

Snowmaking is underway at the Loveland Ski Area. #9News #9wx @LovelandSkiArea pic.twitter.com/e7MG6L4PRf — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) October 5, 2022

