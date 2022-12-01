One of Colorado's few ski areas that does not make snow will open Dec. 1

Monarch Mountain is also hosting an inventory reduction at the Monarch Crest Tram Ride.

SALIDA, Colo. — Monarch Mountain will open for the winter season on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Salida ski area is one of the few in Colorado that does not make snow and relies completely on natural precipitation.

Monarch said the most recent storm cycle has provided enough coverage to open four of its seven lifts. Monarch Mountain will operate its Caterpillar, Tumbelina, Panorama and Pioneer lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rental Shop, Elation Sports, Ski and Ride School, Sidewinder Saloon, Java Stop,and Flyby Burritos will also open. The Children’s Center and Kaleidoscope Tubing Park will open at a later date, Monarch said.

"We could not be more excited to welcome everyone back up to Monarch, it’s going to be a great season," Monarch GM and COO Randy Stroud said.

Monarch said reservations to ski or ride are not required, though it recommends pre-purchasing online by 11 p.m. the night before your arrival.

Monarch Mountain acquired the historic Monarch Crest Tram Ride at Monarch Pass in October with plans to renovate its tramway and retail store.

An inventory reduction sale at the Monarch Crest Tram Ride store will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

