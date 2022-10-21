A-Basin announces plans to open this weekend

The snow guns are out at A-Basin and the resort plans to open this weekend.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The race among Colorado ski resorts to be the first to open for the winter season could be decided this weekend.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will open Sunday, Oct. 23.

A-Basin said its lifts will start turning at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and run until 4 p.m.

The Summit County resort, which often remains open into June, aims to have the longest ski and ride season in Colorado. The earliest Arapahoe Basin has opened is Oct. 9.

Arapahoe Basin said once it opens, it will be fully open for the season, operating seven days a week. The ski area kicks off winter with one lift and one run, providing skiing and riding from mid-mountain to the base. The Black Mountain Express Lift will serve High Noon, an intermediate run.

Beginning Sunday night, Arapahoe Basin said it expects to have 24-hour-day snowmaking conditions for a few days.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort is located 68 miles west of Denver in Summit County, Colorado. The resort has 125 snow-making acres and receives 350 inches of snowfall on average.

