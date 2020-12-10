Snowmaking begins at Loveland Ski Area

Cold temperatures and a blast of weekend snow have given Loveland Ski Area a kickstart in the snowmaking process.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Snow enthusiasts, rejoice! Snowmaking has begun at Loveland Ski Area.

A cold front brought the cold temperatures for which the snowmaking team at the Colorado ski area had been waiting.

A winter storm Sunday delivered 5.5 inches of snow at Loveland Ski Area, allowing crews to begin snowmaking at 4:15 p.m. on the Catwalk and Mambo runs.

The snowmaking, which begins the 2020-2021 season for the ski area, continued at 12 p.m. Monday. Loveland Ski Area officials said that low temperatures Monday night and throughout the rest of the week looked promising for continued snowmaking.

The ski area began making snow on Oct. 2 last season and opened on Oct. 25.

“It is beginning to look a lot like winter up here at Loveland,” said Rob Goodell, Loveland Ski Area COO. “The snowmaking team had been patiently waiting for the cold temperatures to arrive and was ready to go yesterday afternoon when the weather cooperated. Every flake that hits the ground gets us that much close to opening day. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in a few short weeks.”

The ski area said it usually takes two weeks for snowmakers to cover the opening day run from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base.

Loveland Ski Area said it will open with a full top-to-bottom run made up of the trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run.

