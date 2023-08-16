Vail announces opening dates for 5 Colorado ski resorts

Vail Resorts said it will limit lift ticket sales throughout the season to improve the guest experience.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The ski season for Vail Resorts will launch in October in Colorado.

Vail Resorts announced Wednesday the opening dates for several of its biggest resorts across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain West.

The season will begin at Keystone Resort in mid-October, opening as soon as weather and conditions permit, Vail Resorts said.

Vail Resorts added that its planned opening dates across the country are subject to change based on weather conditions and the progress of artificial snow-making.

Vail Resorts will announce opening day targets for its additional resorts closer to the start of the season. The rest its western-U.S. resorts hope to open by Dec. 1.

Colorado target opening dates

Mid-October : Keystone

: Keystone Nov. 10: Breckenridge, Vail Mountain

Breckenridge, Vail Mountain Nov. 22: Beaver Creek, Crested Butte

Vail Resorts plans to keep Breckenridge open into May.

Lift tickets will be limited again this year at each resort. The last day to lock in an Epic Pass before prices increase is Monday, Sept. 4.

Sure it’s summer, but we have our sights set on the 2023/24 ski and ride season. Mark your calendars for our target opening dates across the Rocky Mountains and the West. Learn more here: https://t.co/YRJNX7qJxL pic.twitter.com/Jwabxcgbt3 — VailResorts (@VailResorts) August 16, 2023

