Vail announces opening dates for 5 Colorado ski resorts

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The ski season for Vail Resorts will launch in October in Colorado.
Vail Resorts announced Wednesday the opening dates for several of its biggest resorts across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain West.
The season will begin at Keystone Resort in mid-October, opening as soon as weather and conditions permit, Vail Resorts said.
The company announced Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Mountain aim to open Nov. 10, and Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Ski Resort hope to welcome guests Nov. 22.
Vail Resorts added that its planned opening dates across the country are subject to change based on weather conditions and the progress of artificial snow-making.
Vail Resorts will announce opening day targets for its additional resorts closer to the start of the season. The rest its western-U.S. resorts hope to open by Dec. 1.
Colorado target opening dates
- Mid-October: Keystone
- Nov. 10: Breckenridge, Vail Mountain
- Nov. 22: Beaver Creek, Crested Butte
Vail Resorts plans to keep Breckenridge open into May.
Lift tickets will be limited again this year at each resort. The last day to lock in an Epic Pass before prices increase is Monday, Sept. 4.
