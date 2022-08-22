Vail announces opening dates for 5 Colorado ski resorts

Vail Resorts said it will limit lift ticket sales throughout the season to improve the guest experience.

VAIL, Colo. — The ski season for Vail Resorts will launch in October in Colorado.

Vail Resorts announced on Monday the opening dates of its 37 resorts in North America.

The season will begin at Keystone Resort in mid-October, opening as soon as weather and conditions permit, Vail Resorts said.

Vail Resorts added that its 37 planned opening dates across the country are subject to change based on weather conditions and the progress of artificial snow-making.

The Broomfield-based company said on Monday it will limit lift ticket sales throughout the entirety of the season "to prioritize the mountain experience for its guests."

Availability of lift tickets will be visible on resort websites in the coming weeks, and if tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows. Passes, including Epic Day Passes and Pass Holder benefit tickets will not be limited, the company said.

"We care deeply about our guests’ experience at our resorts," said James O’Donnell, president of Vail Resorts’ Mountain division. "Limiting lift tickets throughout the season, alongside the big investments we’re making at our resorts and in our team members, will help us provide our guests with an 'Experience of a Lifetime' this winter."

