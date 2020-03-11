Winter Park pushes back opening date

The resort said the opening date, originally planned for Nov. 18, will not be any earlier than Nov. 30.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park Resort has pushed back the opening of its 2020/2021 season, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The resort announced its decision Tuesday morning to push back the opening date for the upcoming season to at least Monday, Nov. 30, but that date is subject to change based on public health and weather conditions.

Impacts from the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County and public health guidelines are what prompted the decision to postpone the start of the ski season, according to a release from the resort.

> Above video: Winter Park and Amtrak suspend ski train service for the 2020-2021 season

“We are bringing what we learned from a successful summer operation to our winter plan and feel confident in our ability to welcome skiers and riders," said Sky Foulkes, Winter Park Resort president and chief operating officer. "However, a number of factors point to extending our original opening date to provide the best experience possible in these ever-changing times.”

Winter Park said it will work with guests who have early season reservations and provide refunds or new bookings for future stays.

Any guests with reservations prior to Monday, Nov. 30, should contact Winter Park Central Reservations at reservations@winterparkresort.com for details about changes, rebooking or cancellations.

Back in September, Amtrak and Winter Park announced the suspension of the Winter Park Ski Train until 2022.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS