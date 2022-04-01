Snow could impact Wednesday evening commute in Denver

While it probably won't be a big snowstorm for most of the Denver area, there could be enough snowfall to disrupt the commute on Wednesday night.

DENVER — After a windy and dry Tuesday, snow returns to the Front Range on Wednesday night, and it could make for a messy evening commute around Denver.

Look for disruptions to the Wednesday drive home from work as a burst of snow moves through the Denver area, starting between 4-6 p.m. Areas north of Denver, including Boulder and Fort Collins, could see the snow start as soon as between 1-4 p.m.

A sharp north-to-south moving cold front will swing through the Denver area on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and increasing cloud cover. Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the snow will start up in Denver (earlier further north), and it could accumulate in a hurry.

The snow could come down fairly quickly at first, which could put down a fast half-to-full inch of snow around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night. That could turn roads slippery within the first hour or two of the snow falling.

By the time the snow ends on Thursday morning, look for a general 2-5 inches of accumulations in the Denver area, with higher 4-8 inch amounts in the foothills (including Boulder) and Fort Collins.

There could be a few narrow bands of heavier accumulation just north and west of Denver. However, the city itself may end up closer to the lower end of the 2-5 inch range, with perhaps closer to 2 or 3 inches for most of the city.

If you can, avoid Denver roads after sunset (around 5 p.m.) on Wednesday. They could be slick around then.

After the initial burst, the snow should fall generally fairly lightly until early Thursday morning.

These forecasts can be fairly tricky, as narrow bands of heavier snowfall caused by the jet stream can lead to small areas of significantly higher snowfall totals. For Wednesday's storm, those narrow bands will likely fall just to the north of Denver.

The snow should be gone by sunrise on Thursday morning, leaving behind a few more inches of snow along the urban corridor.

