Snow causes headaches for Denver airport travelers

More than 130 flights at DIA have been canceled, along with more than 450 flights delayed by a winter storm expected to bring 2 to 6 inches of snow.

DENVER — A Winter Weather Advisory in Denver is causing travel headaches for hundreds at Denver International Airport (DIA) as the snow returns – the greater metro area could see through 3 to 6 inches of snow by 5 a.m. Thursday.

As of 4:30 p.m., Flightaware.com shows 137 canceled flights and more than 460 delayed flights that were headed into or out of Denver. 

In a tweet, DIA explained earlier Wednesday how they are an "all-weather" airport – prepared for any type of storm Colorado throws at them. 

DIA reminded travelers that delays and cancelations are determined by the airlines and to check the status of flights before heading to the airport. 

The heaviest accumulation will be from 5 p.m. Wednesday to midnight, with lingering flurries early Thursday.

This storm was forecast to linger Thursday, bringing cloudy skies and few flurries to the metro. Look for gradual clearing in the later afternoon.

Sunny skies were forecast return Friday along with highs in the lower 30s. A bigger warmup is on the way for the weekend as daytime highs soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

