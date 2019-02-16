DENVER — Isolated snow showers are expected in eastern and south of Denver, according to the National Weather Service. Flakes were spotted falling near central Denver as well around 1 p.m.

That's to say nothing of the 4 to 8 additional inches of accumulation expected in the High Country on Saturday. Parts of Larimer, Boulder, Grand, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, Jackson and Park counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Wind gusts in the mountains are expected to top 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The most adversely-affected areas are expected to be Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range, the mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range and the Indian Peaks.

Slippery road conditions are expected throughout Denver, the entire metro and up into the mountains through U.S. 6 and Interstate 70. A Colorado State Patrol trooper was hurt trying to help a motorist near mile marker 65 just over the line in Garfield County Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service expects the snow hitting the metro area to last just a few hours. While the snowfall is expected to be scattered, quick showers, there is the chance the city and its suburbs see not more than a couple inches by the late afternoon.

Isolated snow showers could also drop atop the plains later on Saturday afternoon.

