Snow returns to Denver on Friday, could see 1-3" across the metro area

It won't be a huge snowstorm, but it could be enough to disrupt the evening commute, especially in the foothills.

DENVER — This won't be a big storm by any stretch of the imagination.

But enough snow could fall across the west side of the Denver area to lead to some disruptions to the Friday evening commute, and ski traffic could be particularly affected by this smaller storm.

A fast-moving system moves through the Denver area from north to south on Friday, and snow should develop in the foothills around noon. In Denver, the snow will likely develop between 1 and 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

With temperatures in the city around or slightly above freezing, the snow that falls during the daylight hours probably won't stick to roads or paved surfaces in or near Denver.

That said, it'll likely stick in the colder foothills west of Denver. That could lead to slick roads along I-70 on Friday afternoon and evening, which could disrupt ski traffic in particular.

Some snow could stick in or near Denver after dark, but accumulations will be on the low side from this event. The snow should finish in most places between 8 and 11 p.m. on Friday night.

Look for snow totals to end up in the 1-3 inch range in Denver, with totals closer to the higher end of that range west of I-25, and around an inch or so (mostly on colder surfaces) from I-25 on east.

Denver's seen a little over 21 inches of snow so far this season -- about seven inches behind its season-to-date average. Friday should put at least a little dent into that gap, and another more potent storm in the middle of next week should further chip away at the deficit.