Bitter cold, three straight days of snow likely in Denver next week

After back-to-back days near 60 degrees this weekend, temperatures could tumble as much as 70 degrees in less than 48 hours next week.

DENVER — If it keeps snowing like this, we may just run out of snow puns.

But here's one more for you: Here we snow again.

Another round of snow looks set to impact the Denver area starting on Monday night, and it could potentially last all the way into Thursday morning.

While a moderate snow event looks increasingly likely for the Denver area, the real story will be the bitterly cold temperatures accompanying our next snow event.

Temperatures will likely drop below zero at least twice next week, with below-freezing temperatures likely for three straight days from Tuesday through Friday of next week.

Of course, in classic Colorado fashion, temperatures will be near 60 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday ahead of this bitter Arctic blast. A cold front arrives on Monday, and behind it, temperatures will drop below zero for an extended period.

After the initial front moves through on Monday, snow will develop across most of the state. Initially, the snow will move into the mountains during the morning hours before dropping down into Denver and the Front Range later in the day.

It may not stop snowing in Denver until Thursday morning, although the majority of the snow on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be very light.

The highest snow impacts will probably come on Tuesday morning, as the initial surge of snow moves through and potentially leads to a few inches of accumulation.

Front Range could have nearly continuous (but mainly light) snow from Monday PM-Thursday AM next week.



Heaviest snow probably Tues AM + Wed PM/Thu AM.



While the biting cold will be the big story, here's the really good news with this storm system, at least if you don't like snow and cold in the Denver area: It'll bring the mountains their first big snowstorm since early January.

As much as two feet (with locally higher amounts possible) could fall next week in the mountains, bringing them a needed wintry blast after a mostly snow-less six weeks. Southern Colorado and specifically the San Juans, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains may end up with the highest totals from this storm.