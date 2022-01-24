Heavy snow to disrupt Tuesday morning commute in Denver

The timing of Tuesday's snow is especially problematic, as it could lead to major issues on the road during the morning commute.

DENVER — Snow could lead to big disruptions to the morning commute on Tuesday across the Denver metro area.

While snowfall totals won't be particularly impressive on Tuesday – 9NEWS' current forecast is for 2-5 inches of snow for most of the Denver area – the worst of the snow looks to fall during the heart of the morning commute on Tuesday.

That could lead to more impacts than usual for a snowfall of that forecast range. Because the worst of the snow will likely fly between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, it'll make that commute especially problematic.

The snow first begins before dawn on Tuesday, developing from north-to-south along the urban I-25 corridor.

By 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, most if not all of the Denver area will be seeing accumulating snowfall. That'll quickly turn the roads slick and snow-covered, and once again, it'll lead to most roadways being covered in snow during the start of the morning commute.

A secondary cold front pushes through during the morning commute, and that'll likely lead to a band of very heavy snowfall. While it won't last all that long, that band could directly coincide with the morning commute.

The snow wraps up between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., again from north-to-south.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, covering all of northeastern Colorado (including Denver).

Most of the Denver area is likely looking at 2-5 inches of snow, with higher amounts in the foothills west and south of the city. Totals in the metro area will be slightly higher (closer to 4 or 5 inches) west of I-25, while areas east of the interstate may end up with closer to 3 or 4 inches.