Storms return Thursday and Friday

Another round of stronger storms could move into the Front Range, especially on Thursday. This week's threat, however, looks lower than last week's.

DENVER — After a brief break, stronger storms could be back in the picture for the Front Range and northeastern Colorado Thursday and Friday.

Most of northeastern Colorado, including the Denver area, could see another wave of stronger storms Thursday afternoon and evening following the passage of a cold front Thursday morning.

This week's storm threat, though, doesn't look as intense as last week's, when tornadoes and large hail battered the Denver metro area on back-to-back days.

Still, after an exceptionally wet spring and start to summer, any rain that falls could produce more flooding across northeastern Colorado.

And as is the case just about any time that thunderstorms are in the forecast for northeastern Colorado, large hail will be a threat, even if the overall conditions aren't quite as ripe as they were last week.

Thursday could hold a slightly higher severe weather risk than Friday, since there will be warmer temperatures and added energy for storms to develop.

By Friday, cooler and cloudier weather may mean more widespread showers and storms, but an overall lower severe weather risk compared to Thursday.

Last week, exceptionally high moisture values produced some of the more intense storms in recent memory across the Denver metro area, including tennis ball-sized hail at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre last Wednesday night and an EF-1 tornado over Highlands Ranch the following afternoon.

Moisture values likely won't be as high as they were last week, but there still could be enough that a few stronger storms could develop during the evening.

Thursday's storms could be more geared towards the nighttime hours, though the exact timing of those storms will be a bit more clear in the coming days.

Clouds and showers are likely to stick around most of the day Friday, with far less storm coverage (and a lower severe weather risk) Saturday and Sunday.

