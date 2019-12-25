SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A Texas family of three was rescued by authorities on Christmas Eve after their vehicle became stuck in the snow in the San Juan National Forest.

According to the San Miguel Sheriff's Office, a man, his wife and their 12-year-old daughter were driving a rented truck from El Paso to deliver furniture to Norwood when they became stuck in the snow. After not arriving at their destination, a concerned family member contacted authorities around 7 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday morning, San Miguel County Undersheriff Eric Berg was operating his personal aircraft was able to locate the family's truck just before 9 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Minutes later, the family was located walking a couple of miles from the truck.

The man told authorities the family depended on their electronic GPS for the fastest route from Durango to Norwood and became stuck in deep snow early Monday.

The man told authorities they ran the vehicle's engine for heat and covered themselves in furniture blankets. The next morning, they wrapped their tennis shoes with shipping plastic and began walking, according to the sheriff's office.

“The family is lucky to have had moderate temperatures and our ability to use aircraft to locate them," Sheriff Bill Masters said. "But people need to remember that electronic GPS systems are not always the best guide. At this time of year especially, roads like these are not always passable.”

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Colorado Search and Rescue Board, Dolores County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue, Montezuma Sheriff's Office, Colorado Parks and WIldlife, and the Colorado State Patrol.

Sheriff officials stressed how important it is to always have warm weather gear, extra food and water inside your vehicle for emergencies.

