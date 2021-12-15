x
Here's a look at the strongest winds that Colorado saw on Wednesday

Several areas saw wind gusts top 100 mph during Wednesday's wind storm.

DENVER — Wednesday's wind storm produced widespread damage, over 100,000 power outages and several wind gusts in excess of 100 mph.

With that in mind, here's a look at the top wind gusts that eastern Colorado saw on Wednesday. Most of these reports come from Boulder and Pueblo's National Weather Service offices.

  • Lamar — 107 mph
  • Broomfield — 104 mph
  • Manitou Springs — 101 mph
  • Colorado Springs (Air Force Academy) — 100 mph
  • White Ranch Open Space (Jefferson County) — 95 mph
  • Rocky Flats (Jefferson County) — 94 mph
  • Downtown Colorado Springs — 92 mph 
  • Boulder — 91 mph
  • Westcliffe — 91 mph 
  • Blende — 89 mph
  • Cañon City — 89 mph 
  • Cheesman — 87 mph
  • Buckeye — 86 mph 
  • West Arvada  — 85 mph
  • Floyd Hill — 85 mph 
  • Springfield — 84 mph
  • Carr — 84 mph
  • Pleasant View — 83 mph
  • Natural Fort — 83 mph
  • Holyoke — 81 mph
  • Genesee — 80 mph
  • Denver (Denver International Airport) — 60 mph

Of course, it wasn't just strong winds that moved through Colorado on Wednesday. Snow squalls shut down parts of Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning, and a mix of rain, snow, sleet and graupel moved through the Denver area around 8 a.m. on Wednesday as well.

The good news is that the worst of the winds should be over and done with by sunset on Wednesday.

