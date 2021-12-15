Here's a look at the strongest winds that Colorado saw on Wednesday

DENVER — Wednesday's wind storm produced widespread damage, over 100,000 power outages and several wind gusts in excess of 100 mph.
With that in mind, here's a look at the top wind gusts that eastern Colorado saw on Wednesday. Most of these reports come from Boulder and Pueblo's National Weather Service offices.
- Lamar — 107 mph
- Broomfield — 104 mph
- Manitou Springs — 101 mph
- Colorado Springs (Air Force Academy) — 100 mph
- White Ranch Open Space (Jefferson County) — 95 mph
- Rocky Flats (Jefferson County) — 94 mph
- Downtown Colorado Springs — 92 mph
- Boulder — 91 mph
- Westcliffe — 91 mph
- Blende — 89 mph
- Cañon City — 89 mph
- Cheesman — 87 mph
- Buckeye — 86 mph
- West Arvada — 85 mph
- Floyd Hill — 85 mph
- Springfield — 84 mph
- Carr — 84 mph
- Pleasant View — 83 mph
- Natural Fort — 83 mph
- Holyoke — 81 mph
- Genesee — 80 mph
- Denver (Denver International Airport) — 60 mph
Of course, it wasn't just strong winds that moved through Colorado on Wednesday. Snow squalls shut down parts of Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning, and a mix of rain, snow, sleet and graupel moved through the Denver area around 8 a.m. on Wednesday as well.
The good news is that the worst of the winds should be over and done with by sunset on Wednesday.
