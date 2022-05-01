Tornado Warning issued in southeastern Colorado

The warning was going to be in effect until 7:30 p.m.

COLORADO, USA — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Warning on Sunday evening for parts of southeastern Colorado.

The warning was going to be in effect until 7:30 p.m. in northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado.

At 6:27 p.m. the NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wiley, or seven miles north of Lamar, moving east at 25 mph.

NWS told people in those areas to "move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

