Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the coast of the Carolinas: Spaghetti models, location and more

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Strom Bertha has formed off the coast of the Carolinas.

This is the second named storm that has formed before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Bertha has sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving northwest at 9 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the system will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the system could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.





Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

