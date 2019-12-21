COLORADO, USA — Although winter started off a bit warm this year, the National Weather Service said two Colorado cities reported the lowest temperatures nationwide Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the lowest temperatures in the country recorded Saturday morning were -13 degrees in Gunnison County and Alamosa.

Gunnison County is about 200 driving miles away from Denver and Alamosa is about 235 driving miles from Denver.

The temperatures were received by the NWS at 7 a.m. EST Saturday.

The highest temperatures recorded Friday were 80 degrees at Fullerton and San Pasqual Valley, both in California, and Naples, Fla., according to NWS.

Daytime highs will hit the lower 60s in Denver, which is about 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Temperatures are expected to cool down next week, and the forecast shows that Denver won't see snow on Christmas Day.

