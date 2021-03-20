USDA declares 63 out of 64 counties in Colorado a disaster due to drought

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of a secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.

COLORADO, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared all but one Colorado county a disaster area due to longstanding drought during 2020 and into 2021.

Custer County in south-central Colorado was the only county to be left out of the primary drought designation. It was listed as contiguous to other counties in the declaration and is eligible for the same USDA aid.

>> The video above is about Colorado's drought levels

Last weekend's Front Range snowstorm did little to stem the extreme drought conditions. As of Thursday, the entire state is in drought, with 15% of the state in exceptional drought, the worst level.

