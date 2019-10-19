WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are set for the World Series! They will take on the Houston Astros. Here is how the weather looks for the games in Houston and D.C.

Both temperatures and wind impact how far a ball can fly when hit! Warmer temperatures are better than cold temps. And a wind blowing from home plate towards outer field can help a ball travel further.

Games 1 & 2 - In Houston and in DC at Nats Watch Party

Game 1 will be in Houston Tuesday -- it will be mild with temps in the 70s and 60s, but dry. Minute Maid park in Houston does have a retractable roof, so even if rain were in the forecast, it wouldn't mean a rain delay.

If you'll be heading to the Watch Parties at Nats Park -- there could be a few showers Tuesday at the start of Game 1 as a cold front passes through DC. These showers should be gone after the first couple of innings with temps in the 50s. Game 2 looks chilly but dry for the DC watch party at Nats Park

How have the Astros dealt with Weather Woes in past World Series?

The last time Houston was in the World Series was 2 years ago in 2017. During Game 1 in Los Angeles, the temperature was 103° at first pitch. That made it the hottest World Series game on record. Houston beat the Dodgers in 7 games.

Games 3, 4 & 5* - Washington, DC

This upcoming weekend, we've been monitoring the chance for showers during some of the games. Models are not in great agreement on the timing of these, but overall they're showing a drier picture.



As of Monday night, we feel that Friday and Saturday's games will squeeze by dry. There is a chance that a late shower develops Friday night before the end of the game. For Game 5 Sunday, there is a better chance of some showers.

Disclaimer: The timeline for the rain may change leading up to the games, but this gives you an idea of what you could experience at the games or any outdoor watch parties.

Here are Futurecast loops from the European and American (GFS) models showing the difference in timing of next weekend's rain. The European shows the rain arriving Sunday. The American model shows a few showers possible Saturday morning, but overall leaving the games dry.

