1 person dead, 2 missing in Larimer County after Tuesday flooding

Recovery operations will continue Wednesday for the body of the victim located by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — One person has been confirmed dead and two others are missing after floods came through Poudre Canyon, according to a Facebook post from Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is working on reports of people unaccounted for after the flooding, Smith said. LCSO did locate a body in the area, but was unable to recover the body Tuesday night, the post said.

Recovery operations will continue on Wednesday morning. The search for two other people who are missing will also continue, according to LCSO.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the yet-unidentified victim of this flooding and their family along with any other potential victims yet to be located," Smith said.

The first mandatory evacuations from the sheriff's office were issued at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, alerting residents of immediate and imminent danger and encouraging residents to leave the area and quickly as possible.

The mandatory evacuations in the canyon were then lifted late Tuesday night, allowing residents to return to the area.

"I personally witnessed significant debris and damage in the area, caused by downed trees, damaged and destroyed homes and mudflow in the area," Smith said.

Highway 14 through Poudre Canyon remained closed into Wednesday morning as crews worked to clean up debris blocking the road.

