COLORADO, USA — About 15,000 Xcel customers remained without power as of Friday afternoon following the blizzard that slammed into Colorado on Wednesday.

During the peak of power outages, about 465,000 customers were affected. Many of them had their power restored Wednesday evening.

Friday afternoon, Xcel said about 15,000 customers were without power, mostly in the Denver metro area.

Out-of-town contractors from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Wisconsin began arriving late last night and have been working through Friday to restore power. Additional crews from Minnesota and both North and South Dakota are expected to arrive Friday afternoon.

Xcel said there will be about 300 utility workers in town to help with the restoration effort. That's in addition to the 500 Xcel workers who started their third 16-hour shift this morning.

"It's unknown when power will be fully restored, but Xcel Energy expects the restoration effort may take at least a day or more in some areas," Xcel said in a news release.

The company also noted that due to the blizzard's impact in neighboring states, repairs could take longer.

Due to the large increase in affected customers, Xcel said its residential reporting phone line became overloaded on Wednesday.

Blizzard warnings were in effect from 10 a.m. until midnight Wednesday for the Interstate 25 corridor.

A wind gust of more than 80 mph was recorded near Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

Travel was extremely difficult throughout the state, with dozens of people needing rescue. Colorado State Patrol urged people not to drive.

