KUSA - Hundreds of thousands of people are without power Wednesday as a blizzard slammed in Colorado.

About 235,000 customers who reported outages have had their utilities restored, and 165,000 customers still don't have power as of 8 p.m.

Xcel said full recovery will take multiple days, and that in addition to the 500 employees who were called to help restore power, 150 more from the company's northern states are headed to Colorado to help.

Crews are actively working on restoration, but Xcel said that dangerous conditions and road closures are making it difficult to get to some areas.

In a news release, Xcel said: "It's unknown when power will be fully restored, but Xcel Energy expects the restoration effort may take at least a day or more in some areas."

The company also noted that due to the blizzard's impact in neighboring states, repairs could take longer.

Due to the large increase in affected customers, Xcel said that its residential reporting phone line became overloaded. If you have a power outage, you're urged to report it through the mobile app or website.

United Power in Brighton reports that they are experiencing widespread outages and downed powerlines; anyone and everyone who sees one should always treat a downed powerline as though it were live.

Blizzard warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. until midnight Wednesday for the Interstate 25 corridor.

A wind gust of more than 80 mph has already been recorded out near Denver International Airport.

Travel conditions are expected to be extremely difficult throughout the state. Colorado State Patrol has urged people not to drive, if possible.

