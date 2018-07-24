FOUNTAIN — Two Hanover firefighters and another driver were taken to the hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning, according to 9NEWS sister station KOAA.

A van was swept into a sinkhole near Old Pueblo Rd and Birdsall Rd in Fountain around 2:30 in the morning. The driver of the van left the scene but minutes later, another car was swept away, KOAA reported.

Here’s the culvert where 2 cars and a fire truck were trapped early this morning. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/RfaijMfH4N — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) July 24, 2018

When firefighters from the Hanover Fire Department responded, their truck fell in the sinkhole and landed on top of the SUV. The driver was trapped inside.

Yikes! Here’s a look at the car that was trapped underneath the fire truck. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/nHoRFb6YGk — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) July 24, 2018

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital. The other driver was taken to the hospital by helicopter. All three victims have serious injuries, according to KOAA.

Tuesday morning, Fort Carson heavy rescue hoisted the fire truck from the sinkhole.

Here’s something you don’t see everyday! Fort Carson Heavy Rescue is working to lift this fire truck out of the sinkhole now. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/Do3TyHxX0C — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) July 24, 2018

