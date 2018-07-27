Two confirmed tornadoes touched down in Arapahoe County Friday afternoon, and one of them damaged a home near Byers.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Julie Brooks said that twister caused roof damage to a structure at County Road 181 and County Road 38.

RADAR | Check radar for your location

It's unclear if the second tornado in a field east of Deer Trail caused any damage, Brooks said.

A third tornado touched down near Ponderosa Park in Elbert County. A 9NEWS viewer spotted a funnel cloud.

Supercell storms were forecasted for Friday afternoon, with the potential for baseball size hail, wind gusts to 80 mph, very heavy rain and a few tornadoes.

ALERTS | Track the latest 9NEWS weather alerts

Tornado Watch July 27, 2018

Damage to cars, roofs or crops and power outages are all possible as these storms continue across the Eastern Plains.

Severe storms are certainly possible across the Front Range, but the larger and potentially more damaging storms look to stay to the east.

© 2018 KUSA-TV