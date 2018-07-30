KUSA — Twenty people were taken to a small hospital in Brush Sunday afternoon due to injuries they sustained during a storm that the National Weather Service now confirms included an EF-2 tornado.

One of the patients was in critical condition and transferred to a larger facility than East Morgan County Hospital, Banner Health spokesperson Sara Quale said.

Most of the injuries were bruises and cuts due to hail, according to Quale.

Quale said having 20 patients is “significant” given that East Morgan County Hospital only has 25 beds.

Power was briefly knocked out at the hospital but has since been restored.

The confirmed tornado flipped over several planes, downed countless branches and damaged or destroyed multiple buildings – including a hangar at the airport in Brush.

Three tornadoes touched down in northeastern Colorado on Sunday afternoon. One was in Weld County and the other two were in Morgan County, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-2 tornado like the one in Brush has wind speeds between 111 and 135 miles per hour and creates “considerable damage.”

The tornado near Hillrose caused “substantial damage,” the National Weather Service tweeted, but a rating has not yet been determined.

