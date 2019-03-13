2,400 customers remain without power Saturday morning following the mid-week blizzard that smothered Colorado.

During the peak of outages after the storm, 465,000 customers were impacted; many of them with power back by Wednesday evening. Xcel Energy said in a Facebook update that about 2,400 customers still hadn't had their services restored.

"We appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our customers and communities as crews continue to work throughout the state to restore power," the post reads.

According to the power company, crews should have power restored to all affected customers by Saturday evening. Unique challenges have faced crews, Xcel said, from broken poles to extensive damage.

Homeowners and state residents are encouraged to check their house's "mast" - the electric service connection to your home. If there's damage, a licensed electrician must be hired before Xcel will do any work on the property.

Out-of-town contractors from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Wisconsin began arriving late Thursday to help restore power. Xcel said there will be about 300 utility workers in the city to help with the restoration effort.

