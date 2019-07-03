Three cars were buried in an avalanche Thursday afternoon on Highway 91 between Leadville and Copper Mountain, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The avalanche occurred just before 4 p.m. All people inside the buried vehicles have been accounted for, CSP said. Photos from aftermath shows snow piled up to one vehicle's doors.

The highway is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time. When the avalanche occurred, the highway had just reopened from an earlier avalanche that caused a large natural gas leak.

Interstate 70 between Copper Mountain and Vail Pass has been closed for hours following an avalanche that covered the highway. CDOT has told travelers to avoid I-70 in the mountains if possible.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said four backcountry zones have gone to extreme (5 of 5) Avalanche Danger for the first time since the 10-zone forecast format began.

Historic avalanches are already occurring, the CAIC said. They urged people not to travel in or near avalanche terrain.

Avalanche warnings are in place for the Front Range, Steamboat and Flat Tops, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and San Juan Mountains.

