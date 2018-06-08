KUSA — So far eight people have been transported to local hospitals after being injured by falling hail at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, the Fire Department there said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department asked at 3:30 p.m. that all patrons stay under shelter at the zoo as hail as large as a softball (4 inches) fell on people there.

Firefighters and first responders are working on plans for transportation and reunification of friends and family due to the severe weather.

Children who were attending the zoo camp on Monday weren't hurt, according to a tweet from the Fire Department. The children are with counselors and will be taken to the Cheyenne Mountain High School at 1200 Creata Road.

That's where the Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter for those unable to drive their cars off zoo property. Refreshments will be provided.

Buses will be taking all those remaining at the zoo to the high school - including the campers. Citizens are not being allowed to kick their windshields out to drive their car, the Fire Department said, because more weather is on the way.

Buses are the only approved vehicles allowed to leave the zoo.

No word on the health of the animals at the zoo or if any were hurt.

