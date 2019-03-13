KUSA - About 80,000 Xcel customers remained without power early Thursday morning, following the blizzard that slammed Colorado on Wednesday.

During the peak of power outages more than 400,000 customers were affected, many of them had their power restored Wednesday evening but as of 4:30 a.m Thursday morning 80,190 customers were without power.

Xcel said full recovery will take multiple days, and that in addition to the 500 employees who were called to help restore power, 150 more from the company's northern states are expected to arrived in Colorado Thursday to help.

Crews from Xcel Energy work to restore power that was knocked out by Wednesday's snowstorm

Xcel Energy

Crews are actively working on restoration, but Xcel said that dangerous conditions and road closures are making it difficult to get to some areas.

"It's unknown when power will be fully restored, but Xcel Energy expects the restoration effort may take at least a day or more in some areas," Xcel said in a news release.

The company also noted that due to the blizzard's impact in neighboring states, repairs could take longer.

Xcel Energy

Due to the large increase in affected customers, Xcel said that its residential reporting phone line became overloaded on Wednesday.

United Power in Brighton reports that they are experiencing widespread outages and downed powerlines; anyone and everyone who sees one should always treat a downed powerline as though it were live.

> Click/tap here to view the Xcel Energy Outage Map.

Blizzard warnings were in effect from 10 a.m. until midnight Wednesday for the Interstate 25 corridor.

RELATED: LIVE RADAR | Blizzard warnings today, snow ends tonight

A wind gust of more than 80 mph was recorded near Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

RELATED: Hurricane-force wind clocked in Denver; 80 mph gust reported at DIA

Travel was extremely difficult throughout the state with dozens of people needing rescue. Colorado State Patrol urged people not to drive, if possible.

RELATED: Extremely difficult travel conditions expected: What you need to know

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS