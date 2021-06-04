How many 90-degree days does Denver see each year?

In 2020, Denver set a new record with 75 days of 90-degree heat.

DENVER — With Denver's first 90-degree day of the year likely on Saturday, you just might be wondering how many 90-degree days the city averages each year, and how long they typically last.

For starters, if it does hit 90 on Saturday, it'd be pretty close to the city's average first 90-degree date, which falls on June 10.

Last year, though, Denver hit 90 degrees far earlier than usual, with an opening 90-degree date of May 19, roughly three weeks ahead of schedule.

Denver's earliest 90-degree date on record? That'd be back in 1992, when the mercury touched 90 on April 30 of that year.

The longest wait Denver's had for a 90-degree day came back in 1967, when it didn't hit 90 or above until July 21 of that year.

You might remember our scorcher of a summer a year ago, and you might also remember that it set a record for most 90-degree days. Denver hit 90 or above a record 75 times a year ago, breaking the old annual record for 90-degree days of 73 days, set in 2012.

Denver averages 44 days of 90-degree heat per year, though we've seen six straight years with a higher-than-average number of 90-degree days, and nine of the past 10.

And by the way, if you're curious, it looks like the heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon. We'll have a couple more chances for 90-degree heat next week, with the middle part of it looking particularly toasty.

Denver's average high for the first weekend of June, by the way, is right around 80 degrees.