90+ mph winds could rattle parts of the Denver metro area on Wednesday

Power outages and high fire danger will accompany Wednesday's wind threat.

DENVER — Winds could top 90 mph in parts of Colorado on Wednesday, potentially leading to power outages and high fire danger for much of the state, including the Denver area.

A High Wind Warning is in place for most of Wednesday, and it covers much of eastern and central Colorado.

While Colorado's been no stranger to strong winds during parts of this fall season, Wednesday's winds could be stronger than anything we've seen this season. Gusts could top 90 mph in the foothills of the western metro area.

Boulder, Arvada, Golden and the west part of the Denver metro area has the highest threat for seeing the strongest winds. Southeastern Colorado - including Pueblo, La Junta, Lamar and Colorado Springs - could also be looking at winds in excess of 70 mph.

Winds that strong could lead to widespread power outages and very high fire danger.

Winds in Denver could touch 60 mph, which is strong enough to lead to isolated power outages.

Prepare for the strong winds by making sure any loose outdoor objects are brought inside or firmly tied down, and have your phones fully charged on Wednesday in case you lose power. Make sure those holiday ornaments are brought inside or firmly secured - they could blow away in winds this strong!

Winds will increase on Wednesday morning in eastern Colorado, with the worst of the winds around midday on Wednesday. The wind threat will then dissipate from roughly 3 p.m. on.

In addition to the wind, bursts of heavy snow could make mountain travel especially difficult. The heaviest snow and worst travel conditions will likely be across central and southern parts of the state, and mainly on Wednesday morning.

Stay with 9NEWS for the latest on this potentially significant wind storm on Wednesday.