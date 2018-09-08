KUSA — The speed that hail falls depends on the size, shape and location where it falls.

Dr. Charles Knight, an atmospheric scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, has tested hail fall speed many times over his career.

He even dropped a replica of a record-holding hail stone out of a helicopter to prove his calculations.

In 1970, Knight was working on a research project and searching the country for interesting hailstones to study.

“Weatherman Warren Chandler mentioned on the news of a possible 7-inch hail in Coffeyville, Kansas, and we knew we had to find one of those,” Knight said.

Chandler was able to get Knight in touch with a family in Coffeyville that stored a few large chunks in their freezer.

It was sent to Boulder, where Knight measured it and made a cast of it. The Coffeyville hailstone set a new record at the time -- 17.5 inches in circumference and 1.67 pounds.

Knight calculated the Coffeyville stone probably fell at about 100 mph, so he gave it to a colleague for a real-world test.

“So he had it dropped out of a helicopter and measured the fall speed, and it was about 100 mph," Knight said.

The Coffeyville hailstone is one of many large hailstones that Knight has studied over the years.

He also casted the 8-inch, 1.93-pound hailstone that holds a world record for diameter and a U.S. record for weight. It fell in Vivian, South Dakota in July 2010.

After casting the Vivan stone, Knight was anxious to dissect it and study its structure. That didn't work out, though.

“The guy called us and said he wanted it back because he wanted to sell it on eBay, so I never got to cut it,” Knight said.

Knight estimated the Vivan stone probably hit the ground at about 100 mph.

He said that most hailstones between about 3 inches in diameter to about 8 inches in diameter fall at roughly 100 mph.

So what’s the big deal, right? Nolan Arenado gets hit with 100 mph heaters all the time, but we're not exactly comparing apples to apples because a baseball is not made with solid ice. The damage potential of a baseball size hailstone is a little greater than an actual baseball.

Knight said a golf ball size hailstone will fall at about 50 mph, and a 1-inch quarter size hailstone will fall at about 30 mph.

The shape of the stone has a big impact on how fast it falls.

“Very few large hailstones are perfectly spherical,” Knight said.

The jagged protrusions and oblong surfaces of some large hail will often prevent them from reaching their maximum velocity, mostly due to friction.

You also have to consider that hailstones that fall through atmosphere at higher elevations like Denver or Colorado Springs fall through air that is less dense.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Paul Schlatter said that increases the kinetic energy of the stone by about 8 percent, meaning it falls faster in Denver than it does at sea-level.

