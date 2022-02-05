Here's a list of all the April weather records Denver broke this year

From the first snowless April in 20 years to the windiest April in more than 30 years, last month was a wild weather month along the Front Range.

DENVER — It's now official: April was historically dry, windy, and unusually snow-free for most of eastern Colorado.

The National Weather Service office in Boulder published a lengthy list of April weather records on Tuesday. The big takeaways were historically high fire danger, along with consistently windy and dry weather throughout much of the month across eastern Colorado.

For the first time in two decades, Denver finished the month of April without any measurable snow at Denver International Airport, the city's official climate site. It marked the 14th snowless April in the city's 140-year climatological record and the first one since 2002.

Denver averages more than six inches of snow each April, based on the city's official 30-year climatological average. That usually makes it one of the city's snowiest months of the year.

But probably more concerning was the nearly bone-dry month the city (and much of the Front Range) experienced. With just 0.06 inches of total rain and snow in April, Denver had its third-driest April on record and its driest overall since 1963.

The lack of rain was mostly thanks to storm systems regularly passing to the north of Colorado, and that made it extra windy all month long. At Denver's Centennial Airport, it was the windiest April since 1987.

Based on data from Centennial Airport, this was Denver's windiest April since 1987.



Avg monthly wind speed of 10.85 mph. #9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/ekNnGSJ5OG — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 3, 2022

The combination of dry and windy weather regularly boosted fire danger during the month. The National Weather Service office in Boulder, which covers most of northeast Colorado, issued 16 Red Flag Warnings during April. That's the most Red Flag Warnings the office has ever issued in a single month.