Wind gusts in Colorado on Wednesday reached 70 mph

Some gusts in southern Colorado approached 70 mph on Wednesday.

DENVER — The wind on Wednesday was no joke.

In some parts of the state, winds howled as strong as 70 mph. In the Denver area, several gusts touched 60 mph or higher.

The top gust statewide as of mid-afternoon Wednesday was measured in Woodland Park, where a 70 mph gust was recorded.

The top gust at Denver International Airport was a 61 mph gust. Centennial Airport measured a 64 mph peak gust, and several gusts around the Denver metro area reached 50 mph or higher on Wednesday.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, the strongest winds were shifting from the Denver area and into the southern and eastern portions of the state.

A strong area of high pressure west of Colorado helped create a tight pressure gradient, along with a strong area of low pressure moving through the southeastern U.S. Air flows from high to low pressure, and the sharp gradient between the two areas of high and low pressure created a windy Wednesday across Colorado.

The good news is the worst of the winds across the state should be over and done with by Wednesday night. Winds gradually back off through the overnight hours and into Thursday morning, with generally beautiful weather expected starting on Thursday and lasting through the upcoming weekend.