KUSA — Two rounds of storms are expected Saturday across the Front Range.

The first is set to arrive late morning and early afternoon and could become strong to severe as they travel east.

Gusty outflows near 70 mph are possible with these storms. We’ll see some clearing before a second round of storms moves in later this evening. The later storms are most likely after 8 p.m., but timing could change.

Severe weather is possible, with large hail and damaging winds the greatest threats.

The Front Range and Eastern Plains are under a marginal threat, with a slight threat for southeastern Colorado.

Fans headed to the Denver Broncos game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday night are reminded that umbrellas over four-inches are not allowed at the stadium.

Rain gear is allowed, but it must be worn into the stadium or fit inside a clear bag that does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."

