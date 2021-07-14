Flash flood warning closes I-70 at Glenwood Canyon again

The Grizzly Creek burn scar once again closed the flood-prone stretch of interstate.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Flash Flood Warning shut down Interstate 70 at Glenwood Springs on Wednesday afternoon after a thunderstorm moved through flood-prone Glenwood Canyon and the Grizzly Creek wildfire burn scar.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area, triggering an automatic closure of the mudslide-prone stretch of highway.

The Flash Flood Warning is in place until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, meaning the closure will last until at least then, unless the warning is canceled early. A storm moved through the affected region around 3:30 p.m.

This marks the seventh flood-related closure of I-70 at Glenwood Canyon so far this summer.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) shuts down I-70 between exits 116 and 133 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero anytime a Flash Flood Warning is issued for the region by the National Weather Service.

If detouring, CDOT asked motorists to use the northern alternate route, which adds an extra 2.5 hours of travel time.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should plan on exiting I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and traveling north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling or exiting I-70 at Exit 157 (Wolcott) and traveling north on Colorado 131 toward Steamboat Springs.

Travelers will then continue west on U.S. 40 and then south on Colorado 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).