CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A backcountry skier died after he was caught and then buried by an avalanche Thursday afternoon on Jones Pass in Clear Creek County, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office was notified of the slide just before 2 p.m. by the backcountry company Powder Addiction.

Hans Berg, 48, an employee of the company, was caught and buried by the avalanche, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.

Employees and guests of Powder Addiction helped locate and rescue the victim who later died.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said four backcountry zones have gone to extreme (5 of 5) Avalanche Danger for the first time since the 10-zone forecast format began 12 years ago. It urged people not to travel in or near avalanche terrain.

The decision to elevate to extreme is subjective by the forecasters, but generally, when avalanche danger is extreme, it means the probability of avalanche is almost "certain" and the size would be "historic", according to the CAIC.

On Friday, the warning was lowered slightly to "high."

Avalanche warnings are in place for the Front Range, Steamboat, Flat Tops, Vail, Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and San Juan Mountains through Saturday morning.

